LiquidApps (DAPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $13,764.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00029838 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

