Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Down 36.1% in May

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,036,400 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the April 30th total of 1,622,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 159.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Lion alerts:

Lion stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 600. Lion has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of -0.08.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.