LINK (LN) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

LINK (LN) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. LINK has a market capitalization of $320.93 million and $710,366.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LINK has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One LINK coin can currently be bought for about $53.71 or 0.00174516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LINK Profile

LINK’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINK is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars.

