Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives $147.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Life Storage by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage stock opened at $117.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $98.71 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.30%.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.