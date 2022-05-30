Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Rating Increased to Reduce at AlphaValue

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

FINMF stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

