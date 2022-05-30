Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Down 43.2% in May

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the April 30th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.81. 7,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,673. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $35.88 and a 1-year high of $41.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is an increase from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.
