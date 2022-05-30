Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Down 43.2% in May

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the April 30th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.81. 7,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,673. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $35.88 and a 1-year high of $41.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is an increase from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

