Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases 599 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,033 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after acquiring an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,751,506 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $553,934,000 after acquiring an additional 97,630 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,135,612. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.96. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $258.40. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

