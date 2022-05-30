Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases 2,331 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,754 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard H. King bought 2,178 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.93. 405,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,152,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

