Leelyn Smith LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 261.1% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 50,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000.

BATS SMMV traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 35,954 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $31.04.

