Leelyn Smith LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.0% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.58.

LLY traded up $10.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $323.48. 100,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,996. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $307.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $196.68 and a 1 year high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.95, for a total value of $12,855,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,212,200 shares in the company, valued at $32,505,309,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,327,818 shares of company stock valued at $380,782,218. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

