Leelyn Smith LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6,454.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,976 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.08. 868,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,302,884. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.64.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

