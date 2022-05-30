Leelyn Smith LLC Increases Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 344,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,935,000 after buying an additional 48,165 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 221,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,278,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.19. 2,347,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,228,688. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average of $82.99. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.87 and a 12-month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

