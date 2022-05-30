Leelyn Smith LLC Has $27.54 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $27,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,372,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

USMV traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $74.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,397 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.13.

