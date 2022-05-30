Leelyn Smith LLC Cuts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,442 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.7% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $4.41 on Monday, hitting $119.48. 616,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,550,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.69.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.