Leelyn Smith LLC Buys 40 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $1,704,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $21.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $531.02. The company had a trading volume of 90,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,256. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $442.53 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $577.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $669.45.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

