Leelyn Smith LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,796 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after acquiring an additional 655,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.10. The company had a trading volume of 262,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.76 and a 200-day moving average of $218.86. The company has a market capitalization of $163.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.07, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total value of $366,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,333,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,740,301. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Salesforce to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.20.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

