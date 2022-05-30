Landbox Price Tops $0.0010 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. Landbox has a total market cap of $76,318.41 and approximately $1.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Landbox has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 334% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,435.50 or 0.35533166 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00500347 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033915 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008904 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

