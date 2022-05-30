Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 765 ($9.63) price target on the stock.

LAND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Land Securities Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.33) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.95) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Land Securities Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 828.57 ($10.43).

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 778.40 ($9.79) on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 644.20 ($8.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 822.40 ($10.35). The company has a market capitalization of £5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 757.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 762.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 13 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

Land Securities Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

