Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,946 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $173,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $531.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $442.53 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $669.45.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

