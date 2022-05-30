Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 241,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,946 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $173,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX opened at $531.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $442.53 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $493.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $577.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $669.45.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

