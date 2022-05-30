Kylin (KYL) One Day Volume Hits $1.63 Million

Kylin (KYL) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and $1.63 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kylin has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kylin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,609.97 or 1.00020963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002069 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,259,840 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kylin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.