KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) and HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Critical Survey

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) and KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

60.1% of HH&L Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for HH&L Acquisition and KONE Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HH&L Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A KONE Oyj 0 5 5 0 2.50

KONE Oyj has a consensus target price of $58.25, suggesting a potential upside of 125.95%. Given KONE Oyj’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KONE Oyj is more favorable than HH&L Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and KONE Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HH&L Acquisition N/A N/A $1.32 million $0.07 140.02 KONE Oyj $12.44 billion N/A $1.20 billion N/A N/A

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than HH&L Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

HH&L Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and KONE Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HH&L Acquisition N/A 17.91% 3.62% KONE Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Summary

KONE Oyj beats HH&L Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

HH&L Acquisition Co. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

KONE Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, the company provides people flow planning and consulting services; and solutions for special buildings and large projects. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.