Knoll Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Knoll Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 351,250 shares during the quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Soligenix worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Soligenix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Soligenix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Soligenix by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 217,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 135,831 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Soligenix by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 55,253 shares during the period. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNGX traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.60. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,671. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Soligenix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $25.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

Soligenix ( NASDAQ:SNGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 121.28% and a negative net margin of 1,710.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

