Kistos (LON:KIST) PT Lowered to GBX 490 at Berenberg Bank

Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 520 ($6.54) to GBX 490 ($6.17) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Kistos stock opened at GBX 385 ($4.84) on Friday. Kistos has a 52-week low of GBX 170.20 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 455 ($5.73). The company has a market cap of £319.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32.
Kistos Company Profile (Get Rating)
