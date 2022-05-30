KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $975.00

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. KIMCHI.finance has a market cap of $103,893.96 and approximately $975.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KIMCHI.finance Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

KIMCHI.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars.

