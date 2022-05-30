Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KRYAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kerry Group from £136 ($172.06) to £137 ($173.33) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €128.00 ($137.63) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €127.00 ($136.56) to €122.00 ($131.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,517.50.

Shares of Kerry Group stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,681. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $153.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.24 and its 200 day moving average is $118.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.89%.

Kerry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

