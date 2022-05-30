Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Receives $54.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

KMPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Kemper alerts:

Shares of KMPR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.46. Kemper has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $75.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.28). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kemper will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kemper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Kemper by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 465,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,384,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.