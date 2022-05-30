KE (BEKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 31st. Analysts expect KE to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. KE has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect KE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $11.49 on Monday. KE has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -1.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,940,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,592,000 after buying an additional 110,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in KE by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,071,000 after buying an additional 5,597,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in KE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,648,000 after buying an additional 270,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in KE by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,506,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,370,000 after buying an additional 1,245,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

