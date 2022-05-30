Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Down 36.8% in May

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the April 30th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KAO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS KAOOY traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.11. 139,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,462. KAO has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20.

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

