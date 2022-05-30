Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the April 30th total of 365,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ KAVL traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,938. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43,622 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 732,188 shares during the period.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the Unites States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

