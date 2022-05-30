JUST Market Capitalization Achieves $310.21 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. JUST has a market capitalization of $310.21 million and approximately $68.05 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JUST has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUST Coin Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

