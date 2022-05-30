Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Short Interest Down 48.1% in May

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $14,271,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,442,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,488,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,175,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,228,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jupiter Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ JAQC opened at $9.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. Jupiter Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.