Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the April 30th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 68 to CHF 65 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of JBAXY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.29. 47,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,979. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

