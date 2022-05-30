JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($39.36) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HFG. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €89.00 ($94.68) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($86.17) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($89.36) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($94.68) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €31.00 ($32.98) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at €34.81 ($37.03) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €32.54 ($34.62) and a 12 month high of €97.50 ($103.72). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €53.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 34.30.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

