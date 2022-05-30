Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TPI Composites at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,696,000 after acquiring an additional 704,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 596,792 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 588,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after acquiring an additional 462,156 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,382,000 after acquiring an additional 421,098 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPIC. StockNews.com began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.62.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $14.82 on Monday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.19. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 88.53% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

