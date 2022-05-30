Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes $344,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.42.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $114.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.65 and a 200-day moving average of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,279 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

