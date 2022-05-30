Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes $281,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,500. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

S&P Global stock opened at $360.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.20 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

