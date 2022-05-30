Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 763 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after buying an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,989 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,549,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $229.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.45. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.60 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.70.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

