Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $438,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $62.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.