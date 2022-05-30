Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $368,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,507,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 943,390 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,776,000 after purchasing an additional 773,331 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,846,000 after purchasing an additional 712,505 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $66.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.09. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.