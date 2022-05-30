Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $368,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,507,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 943,390 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,776,000 after purchasing an additional 773,331 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,846,000 after purchasing an additional 712,505 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA IVW opened at $66.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.09. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.