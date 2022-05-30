Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $320,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $217.14 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.47. The firm has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

