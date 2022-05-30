Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $259,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GILD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $64.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

