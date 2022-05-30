Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $244,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $78.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $71.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

