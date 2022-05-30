Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,163 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MMM stock opened at $149.51 on Monday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $206.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.
In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About 3M (Get Rating)
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
