Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,380 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle makes up 3.1% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $18,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,955,000 after purchasing an additional 239,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 877,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 814,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of JLL stock traded up $6.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.78. 10,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.98. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $180.30 and a twelve month high of $275.77.
A number of research analysts have commented on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.25.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
