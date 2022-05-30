JG Boswell to Issue Dividend of $4.50 (OTCMKTS:BWEL)

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

BWEL stock opened at $946.00 on Monday. JG Boswell has a 1-year low of $756.50 and a 1-year high of $1,111.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $982.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $990.95.

About JG Boswell

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

