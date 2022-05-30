JG Boswell to Issue Dividend of $4.50 (OTCMKTS:BWEL)

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.
BWEL stock opened at $946.00 on Monday. JG Boswell has a 1-year low of $756.50 and a 1-year high of $1,111.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $982.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $990.95.
About JG Boswell (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JG Boswell (BWEL)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for JG Boswell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JG Boswell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.