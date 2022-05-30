JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.00 million-$66.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.93 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JFrog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.41. 15,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,097. JFrog has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.88.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. On average, analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $373,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,074 shares of company stock worth $1,470,094. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of JFrog by 93.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,023,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 7.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in JFrog by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

