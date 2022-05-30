JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives $17.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBLU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $20.59.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

