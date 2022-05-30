Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Position Boosted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 963,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,524 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.5% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $122,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after buying an additional 1,133,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,700,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $158,918.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,330 shares of company stock worth $3,483,255 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.47.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.91. The company had a trading volume of 29,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,030. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.86. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

