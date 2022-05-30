J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Sells 473 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 5.0% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $25,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $311,726,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after buying an additional 529,712 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after purchasing an additional 445,902 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,673,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,531 shares of company stock worth $16,194,942 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $32.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $572.35. 59,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $224.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.72 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $587.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

